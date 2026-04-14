TBM claims CirculeX recycled plastic is stronger, less odorous
Business
Japanese startup TBM launched CirculeX in February 2026, a new recycled plastic that's both tougher and way less smelly than usual.
Designed to fix common issues with recycled materials, CirculeX claims to be 126% stronger and 60% less odorous than standard options, making it more practical for everyday use.
TBM plans Vietnam carbon capture plant
TBM has been shaking up sustainable materials since 2015, starting with LIMEX (a limestone-based paper alternative that saves water).
CEO Nobuyoshi Yamasaki credits its years of material innovation for this latest step.
The company is also moving into carbon capture technology, with plans for a new plant in Vietnam, showing it is serious about greener solutions.