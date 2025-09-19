TCC Concept to acquire Pepperfry in major e-commerce expansion Business Sep 19, 2025

TCC Concept Ltd. just announced plans to acquire up to 100% stake in Pepperfry, the well-known online furniture and home goods platform.

The deal still needs to clear due diligence and other formalities, but if it goes through, TCC Concept will get a big boost in the e-commerce space by tapping into Pepperfry's marketplace and tech strengths.