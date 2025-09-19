Next Article
TCC Concept to acquire Pepperfry in major e-commerce expansion
Business
TCC Concept Ltd. just announced plans to acquire up to 100% stake in Pepperfry, the well-known online furniture and home goods platform.
The deal still needs to clear due diligence and other formalities, but if it goes through, TCC Concept will get a big boost in the e-commerce space by tapping into Pepperfry's marketplace and tech strengths.
TCC Concept's shares rise on acquisition news
The company says this move should make shopping smoother and operations more efficient for customers—right in line with their goal of building modern, tech-driven platforms.
Investors seemed happy too: after the news broke on September 19, 2024, TCC Concept's shares jumped 5%.
This acquisition is a key part of their strategy to grow bigger in digital commerce.