TCS, ABB join forces to boost sustainability with AI tools
Business
TCS and ABB are teaming up, again, to give ABB's global IT systems a major upgrade using AI-powered tools.
Over the next few years, they will roll out a modular hosting model that predicts issues, restores services faster, and keeps things secure, mostly without humans needing to step in.
ABB aims to reduce its carbon footprint
This is not just about smoother tech—it is also about helping the planet.
By moving more operations to the cloud and focusing on automation, ABB plans to cut its carbon footprint while staying flexible for future growth.
As ABB's CIO Alec Joannou puts it, this move lays the groundwork for "agility, faster innovation, and improved reliability" across their business.