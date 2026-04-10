TCS AI revenue jumps to over $2.3 billion this quarter
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just saw its annualized AI revenue rise from about $1.8 billion to over $2.3 billion within a quarter, thanks to more companies moving from small test runs to real-world AI projects.
COO Aarthi Subramanian called FY26 a "pivotal moment for AI adoption in enterprises, and the shift from experimentation to real projects that deliver value happened this year," saying these projects are now making a real impact for clients.
TCS closes about $12 billion deals
TCS also closed about $12 billion in deals, including a fresh five-year contract with Marks & Spencer and partnerships with major US and UK firms—and is looking at multiple land parcels for future data centers.
On the hiring side, it is keeping momentum strong with 25,000 campus offers after last year's almost 44,000 fresher hires.
CFO Samir Seksaria shared that currency gains have helped boost its margins during this busy period.