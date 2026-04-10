TCS AI revenue jumps to over $2.3 billion this quarter Business Apr 10, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just saw its annualized AI revenue rise from about $1.8 billion to over $2.3 billion within a quarter, thanks to more companies moving from small test runs to real-world AI projects.

COO Aarthi Subramanian called FY26 a "pivotal moment for AI adoption in enterprises, and the shift from experimentation to real projects that deliver value happened this year," saying these projects are now making a real impact for clients.