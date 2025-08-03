TCS, Airtel among top losers in last week: Check stats Business Aug 03, 2025

Last week was rough for India's stock market—seven out of the country's 10 most valuable companies lost a combined ₹1.35 lakh crore in value as the BSE benchmark slipped by 1.05%.

TCS took the hardest hit, dropping nearly ₹47,500 crore, while Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance also saw big dips.