Next Article
TCS, Airtel among top losers in last week: Check stats
Last week was rough for India's stock market—seven out of the country's 10 most valuable companies lost a combined ₹1.35 lakh crore in value as the BSE benchmark slipped by 1.05%.
TCS took the hardest hit, dropping nearly ₹47,500 crore, while Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance also saw big dips.
HUL, RIL, and HDFC Bank bucked the trend
While most struggled, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Hindustan Unilever actually grew their market value—together adding about ₹40,000 crore.
Hindustan Unilever led the gains with a jump of over ₹32,000 crore.
So even in a tough week for stocks, a few major players managed to buck the trend.