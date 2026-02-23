TCS and ServiceNow partner to bring AI to enterprise workflows
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ServiceNow just kicked off a multi-year partnership to bring more AI into everyday business tasks—think HR, finance, supply chain, and employee services.
TCS will build industry-specific solutions using its five-stage AI Autonomy Framework on the ServiceNow platform, aiming to turn slow manual work into smart, self-improving workflows.
TCS aims to drive speed, efficiency and productivity
For anyone interested in how tech is changing work behind the scenes: TCS already rolled out ServiceNow's IT Asset Management across thousands of devices in just three months—pretty fast for a company its size.
With over $30 billion in revenue last year and a big focus on digital transformation, TCS says the partnership aims to drive speed, efficiency and productivity and to reimagine workflows.