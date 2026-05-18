TCS asks managers to mark 5% Band D after layoffs
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just asked managers to place about 5% of its employees in the lowest category, called Band D, during recent appraisals.
This follows its biggest round of layoffs ever (12,200 jobs cut by March 2026) as TCS tries to manage costs with AI and new billing models shaking up the IT industry.
Band D can mean salary cuts
Landing in Band D isn't great: it can mean salary cuts, being taken off projects, and having to follow strict improvement plans that could lead to losing your job if targets aren't met.
This move comes right after about 3% of staff were already marked as underperformers.