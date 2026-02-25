TCS CEO asks teams to embrace AI-first solutions Business Feb 25, 2026

TCS CEO K Krithivasan is urging teams to put artificial intelligence (AI) at the center of every client solution—even if it means replacing traditional delivery methods.

At a tech summit in Mumbai, he said, "I am encouraging you to ensure that the solution you provide to your customer is AI-first, even if it means that we are cannibalizing the delivery."