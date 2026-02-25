TCS CEO asks teams to embrace AI-first solutions
TCS CEO K Krithivasan is urging teams to put artificial intelligence (AI) at the center of every client solution—even if it means replacing traditional delivery methods.
At a tech summit in Mumbai, he said, "I am encouraging you to ensure that the solution you provide to your customer is AI-first, even if it means that we are cannibalizing the delivery."
TCS's $700 million AI push and retraining drive
Krithivasan addressed concerns about how generative AI could shake up IT jobs and services.
TCS is going all-in on AI: retraining about 300,000 employees, investing $700 million in acquisitions, and partnering with firms such as TPG.
The company already has $1.5 billion in annualized AI revenue and more than 5,500 projects.
TCS shares rise as AI fears fade
TCS shares bounced back nearly 3%, recovering from a recent dip caused by worries about AI's impact on traditional IT work.
Despite some market jitters, TCS says it's sticking with its plan to become the world's top AI-led services company.