TCS CEO K Krithivasan says AI fears overblown, urges adaptation Business Apr 10, 2026

TCS CEO K Krithivasan is pushing back against worries that AI will hurt India's IT sector, saying fears about automation are overblown.

He believes the real challenge is for companies to keep up with new tech and rethink how they work.

TCS, fresh off strong financial results, sees itself as a key player in helping big businesses actually use AI, not just talk about it.