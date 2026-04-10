TCS CEO K Krithivasan says AI fears overblown, urges adaptation
TCS CEO K Krithivasan is pushing back against worries that AI will hurt India's IT sector, saying fears about automation are overblown.
He believes the real challenge is for companies to keep up with new tech and rethink how they work.
TCS, fresh off strong financial results, sees itself as a key player in helping big businesses actually use AI, not just talk about it.
TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian lists priorities
COO Aarthi Subramanian shared that TCS is seeing client spending in three main areas: teaming up humans and AI for better efficiency, moving systems to the cloud, and building new AI-powered apps.
With three freshly signed mega deals and regular salary hikes returning, TCS feels confident about surpassing 4.6% constant-currency growth for FY26 in the coming year, even as more companies move from testing out AI to using it everywhere.