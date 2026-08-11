TCS, Google Cloud plan Gemini Experience Center in Mexico City

The GEC isn't just about showing off cool tech; it's meant to help companies move from testing out AI to actually using it for real results.

By combining TCS's consulting know-how with Google Cloud's tools, the center will create custom solutions for different industries across Latin America.

As Javier Carrique, Head of Partners and Alliances for Latin America at Google Cloud, put it, the center aims to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation for local businesses.