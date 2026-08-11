TCS, Google Cloud plan Gemini Experience Center in Mexico City
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Google Cloud announced plans to set up the Gemini Experience Center (GEC) in Mexico City.
This spot will feature more than 3,000 AI agents built by TCS using Google's Gemini tech, all designed to help businesses easily plug AI into their daily work.
The move is part of TCS's push to become a global leader in AI-powered services.
GEC to accelerate AI adoption
The GEC isn't just about showing off cool tech; it's meant to help companies move from testing out AI to actually using it for real results.
By combining TCS's consulting know-how with Google Cloud's tools, the center will create custom solutions for different industries across Latin America.
As Javier Carrique, Head of Partners and Alliances for Latin America at Google Cloud, put it, the center aims to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation for local businesses.