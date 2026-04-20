Nashik harassment case: 4th survivor accuses TCS of ignoring complaints

A fourth victim has come forward in the alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversion case at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -affiliated BPO in Nashik . The survivor has accused senior officials of ignoring her repeated complaints and asking her to "drop the matter." She alleged that despite multiple verbal complaints against accused Raza Memon, no action was taken. Instead, she claimed senior officials tried to silence her concerns.

Allegations Memon approached me during my induction training: Survivor The survivor claimed that the alleged harassment started during her induction training in May 2023. She said Memon approached her when she was alone and tried to start personal conversations. He allegedly asked her to respond to his riddles on Teams and told her "keep this matter a secret strictly between the two of us." The survivor found his behavior "strange" but didn't report it as a new employee under pressure.

Continued abuse Allegations of harassment, defamation The survivor alleged that Memon's behavior escalated over time. He would "follow me around" and "make unwanted physical contact," she said. After she reported the matter to her Quality/Training Manager in June 2023, she was allegedly told that Memon's conduct had been "questionable" in the past and advised to "ensure that I never remained alone." The survivor also alleged after her complaints, Memon targeted her by spreading rumors about her personal life.

Advertisement

Legal action Survivor files formal complaint against accused The survivor has now filed a formal legal complaint against Memon, a colleague nmed Shahrukh, and Ashwini Chainani (part of senior management). She claimed that Memon made sexually suggestive comments about her personal life even after her marriage in November 2025. In one incident in February this year, when she sought leave for a trip with her husband, Memon allegedly made inappropriate comments about their honeymoon plans.

Advertisement