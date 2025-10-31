TCS is investing $6.5 billion in India's AI infrastructure
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is investing $6.5 billion to build a massive 1-gigawatt AI data center in India over the next 5-7 years.
It's all part of their push to become the world's top AI-led services company, focusing on secure, India-based infrastructure.
Data center to cater to a wide range of clients
This new data center aims to support everyone from AI startups and deeptech firms to government agencies and Indian enterprises—basically anyone needing serious computing power.
With India's digital needs booming, TCS estimates each 150MW chunk of capacity costs about $1 billion.
New subsidiary to manage the project
The project will be managed by a brand-new TCS subsidiary, with revenues expected in 18-24 months.
While the investment is huge upfront, TCS is looking for steady long-term returns as demand for digital infrastructure keeps rising.