TCS launches custom chip design services

The custom SoCs will help automakers match compute capabilities with software needs, improve performance-per-watt, and create unique user experiences and vehicle applications.

Sreenivasa Chakravarti, TCS's Global Head and VP of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering, emphasized the importance of computing architecture in AI-SDV-driven mobility.

He said that "the underlying SoC will play as important a role as world-class engineering in shaping the experiences that customers value."