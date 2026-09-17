TCS launches custom chip design services
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its Custom System-on-Chip (SoC) Design Services. The new offering targets automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and players in the semiconductor ecosystem. TCS's end-to-end semiconductor engineering service is aimed at helping auto manufacturers conceptualize, design, verify, implement, and validate custom SoC solutions for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs).
Enhanced capabilities
SoCs will help improve performance-per-watt and create unique experiences
The custom SoCs will help automakers match compute capabilities with software needs, improve performance-per-watt, and create unique user experiences and vehicle applications.
Sreenivasa Chakravarti, TCS's Global Head and VP of Industrial Autonomy and Engineering, emphasized the importance of computing architecture in AI-SDV-driven mobility.
He said that "the underlying SoC will play as important a role as world-class engineering in shaping the experiences that customers value."
Integrated approach
TCS's service suite covers all aspects of silicon development
TCS's custom design services combine semiconductor engineering, Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) design, hardware-software co-design, and system validation capabilities.
The comprehensive service suite covers all aspects of silicon development from architecture to design, implementation, software integration, and system validation.
This integrated approach is aimed at helping automakers turn their silicon strategies into differentiated mobility platforms.