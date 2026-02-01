TCS on foreign remittances, tour packages reduced: What it means

If you're booking an all-in-one travel package—flights, hotels, food—the TCS is now just 2% without any stipulation of amount. This replaces the old tiered tax rates and means less upfront tax when you pay your travel operator.

For overseas education and medical expenses

Under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), you can send up to $2,50,000 per year.

For education or medical expenses above ₹10 lakh, TCS is now down to 2%. But if it's for anything else (like investments), the higher 20% rate still applies.

The exemption limit was also bumped up recently, so you can send more before hitting these taxes.