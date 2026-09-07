TCS launches AI studio in London, plans 5,000 new jobs
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the opening of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven creative engineering studio in London. The move is part of the company's plan to create 5,000 new jobs across the United Kingdom and Ireland over the next three years. Nitish Mittal, a partner at global research and consulting firm Everest Group, said this is part of TCS's continued investment in these regions.
Innovation center
The new studio will offer AI-driven creative engineering capabilities
The new London studio, which covers an area of 4,500 square feet, will offer clients access to AI-driven creative engineering capabilities.
Vinay Singhvi, Head of TCS UK and Ireland, stressed the importance of both countries as key markets for the company.
He also expressed his faith in the UK's technology ecosystem and its potential to drive innovation in this space.
Global connectivity
It will be part of a global network
The London studio will act as a part of a global network connecting UK clients with teams around the world.
This is to create new experiences, drive adoption, and support growth through insights.
Kamal Bhadada, President of TCS Interactive, said their vision is to help clients unlock new growth opportunities by combining strategy, product design, engineering, and insights with an AI-led approach.