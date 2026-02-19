TCS partners with OpenAI to boost AI adoption in India

TCS and OpenAI's plans for industry-specific AI solutions

Together, TCS and OpenAI will build industry-focused AI solutions—think smarter chatbots like Enterprise ChatGPT for Tata companies.

This move lines up with the India AI Impact Summit's focus on how AI can change things for the better.

OpenAI's Sam Altman praised India's energy around AI, while Tata Sons's N Chandrasekaran said this partnership could boost India's global standing in tech.

On a side note, TCS stock recently dipped by nearly 15%, but the company seems focused on long-term innovation.