TCS posts higher margins, doubles down on AI investments

TCS teams with OpenAI, invests $1B

TCS is teaming up with global players like OpenAI and putting $1 billion into new tech infrastructure and employee training.

On the hiring front, it is focusing on skill-based roles in AI and cybersecurity through programs like CodeVita.

Even with a slight uptick in attrition to 13.7%, TCS says it is staying positive about bringing in fresh talent for the future.