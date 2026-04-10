TCS posts higher margins, doubles down on AI investments
Business
TCS just posted higher profit margins this quarter, with the boost aided by rupee depreciation alongside better realization and productivity improvements.
Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria shared that smart currency management helped TCS stay ahead financially, letting it double down on investments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.
TCS teams with OpenAI, invests $1B
TCS is teaming up with global players like OpenAI and putting $1 billion into new tech infrastructure and employee training.
On the hiring front, it is focusing on skill-based roles in AI and cybersecurity through programs like CodeVita.
Even with a slight uptick in attrition to 13.7%, TCS says it is staying positive about bringing in fresh talent for the future.