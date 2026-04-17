TCS probes Nashik incident, brings in outside experts for transparency

TCS clarifies Nida Khan's role

TCS clarified that Nida Khan, who was rumored to be an HR manager, is actually a process associate with no hiring duties.

The investigation is being led by top leadership and supported by Deloitte and Trilegal as independent advisers.

TCS says the Nashik office remains open, operations are running smoothly, and they are fully cooperating with law enforcement, reaffirming their zero-tolerance stance on workplace misconduct.