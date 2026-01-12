TCS Q3 profit plunges 14% to ₹10,657cr, misses estimates

TCS witnessed a 5% year-on-year increase in its revenue for the fiscal third quarter. The company's revenue stood at ₹67,087 crore, slightly above the Street's estimate of ₹66,728 crore. Ahead of these results, TCS shares rose by 1.1% to close at ₹3,243 on NSE today. However, over the past year, the stock has declined by over 24%, with a current market capitalization of ₹11.75 lakh crore.

Dividend details

TCS's dividend announcement and market impact

Alongside its financial results, TCS announced a dividend of ₹57 per equity share, comprising a third interim dividend of ₹11 and a special dividend of ₹46. The record date for the payout has been set as January 17, 2026. Earlier in the financial year, the Mumbai-based IT major had declared two interim dividends of ₹11 each, taking the total dividend announced so far to ₹79 per share.