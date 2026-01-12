TCS Q3 profit plunges 14% to ₹10,657cr, misses estimates
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a 14% year-on-year decline in its net profit for the third quarter of FY26. The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹10,657 crore, falling short of market expectations. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a net profit of ₹12,771 crore for TCS during the October-December period.
Financial performance
TCS's revenue growth and market response
TCS witnessed a 5% year-on-year increase in its revenue for the fiscal third quarter. The company's revenue stood at ₹67,087 crore, slightly above the Street's estimate of ₹66,728 crore. Ahead of these results, TCS shares rose by 1.1% to close at ₹3,243 on NSE today. However, over the past year, the stock has declined by over 24%, with a current market capitalization of ₹11.75 lakh crore.
Dividend details
TCS's dividend announcement and market impact
Alongside its financial results, TCS announced a dividend of ₹57 per equity share, comprising a third interim dividend of ₹11 and a special dividend of ₹46. The record date for the payout has been set as January 17, 2026. Earlier in the financial year, the Mumbai-based IT major had declared two interim dividends of ₹11 each, taking the total dividend announced so far to ₹79 per share.