TCS Q4 FY2026 profits rise 12%, AI revenues top $2.3B

Harshita Arora youngest Y Combinator GP

A big part of TCS's growth came from North America and the benefits of a weaker rupee.

Meanwhile, there's exciting news on the startup front: 25-year-old Harshita Arora from Uttar Pradesh has been named the youngest general partner at Y Combinator.

With experience at Salesforce and MIT's entrepreneurship program (and as co-founder of fintech startup AtoB), she'll now be working directly with founders to help build the next wave of innovative companies.