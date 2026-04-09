TCS Q4 FY2026 profits rise 12%, AI revenues top $2.3B
TCS just wrapped up a solid fourth quarter for FY2026, with profits up 12% to ₹13,718 crore and revenue rising 10% to ₹70,698 crore.
Its AI-focused strategy is paying off too: annualized AI revenues surpassed $2.3 billion this quarter.
The company also announced a ₹31-per-share dividend, rewarding shareholders after a year of steady growth.
Harshita Arora youngest Y Combinator GP
A big part of TCS's growth came from North America and the benefits of a weaker rupee.
Meanwhile, there's exciting news on the startup front: 25-year-old Harshita Arora from Uttar Pradesh has been named the youngest general partner at Y Combinator.
With experience at Salesforce and MIT's entrepreneurship program (and as co-founder of fintech startup AtoB), she'll now be working directly with founders to help build the next wave of innovative companies.