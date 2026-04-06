TCS records 16% senior churn after 12,000 executive layoffs
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is seeing an unusually high number of top leaders walk out: at least 300 out of 1,800 senior executives left by March 31, 2026.
That's at least a 16% churn rate, the highest since TCS went public in 2004.
This wave of departures follows the layoff of 12,000 executives as TCS shifts more work toward AI-driven operations.
Pressure grows on CEO K Krithivasan
Recent cuts to variable payouts and company restructuring have shaken confidence inside TCS, pushing even principal and senior vice presidents to leave.
The company is also feeling the heat from losing contracts to rivals and slower tech spending globally.
With shares at a six-year low, CEO K Krithivasan faces pressure from investors.