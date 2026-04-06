TCS records 16% senior churn after 12,000 executive layoffs Business Apr 06, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is seeing an unusually high number of top leaders walk out: at least 300 out of 1,800 senior executives left by March 31, 2026.

That's at least a 16% churn rate, the highest since TCS went public in 2004.

This wave of departures follows the layoff of 12,000 executives as TCS shifts more work toward AI-driven operations.