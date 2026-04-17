TCS says Nashik facility not closing, launches independent investigation Business Apr 17, 2026

TCS wants everyone to know: their Nashik facility isn't shutting down. Despite all the rumors, it continues to operate and serve clients.

To clear things up and address ongoing concerns, TCS has kicked off an independent investigation with help from Deloitte and the law firm Trilegal.

The process is being led by President and Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian, with oversight from a board committee headed by Independent Director Keki Mistry.