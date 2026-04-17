TCS says Nashik facility not closing, launches independent investigation
Business
TCS wants everyone to know: their Nashik facility isn't shutting down. Despite all the rumors, it continues to operate and serve clients.
To clear things up and address ongoing concerns, TCS has kicked off an independent investigation with help from Deloitte and the law firm Trilegal.
The process is being led by President and Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian, with oversight from a board committee headed by Independent Director Keki Mistry.
TCS clarifies Nida Khan role
TCS also set the record straight about Nida Khan. Contrary to what some reports claimed, she isn't a human resources manager but a process associate without any leadership role.
The company hopes this clears up misinformation as they work toward more transparency around the Nashik situation.