TCS shares slip 3.2% despite 12% Q4 net profit ₹13,784cr

Nifty IT down nearly 3%

It wasn't just TCS: other major IT companies like Infosys and HCL also saw their stocks fall, with the Nifty IT index down nearly 3%.

Analysts say the whole sector is under pressure from cautious client spending.

Still, many brokerages remain optimistic about TCS's future because of its strong deal pipeline and long-term potential, even if things look bumpy right now.