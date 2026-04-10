TCS shares slip 3.2% despite 12% Q4 net profit ₹13,784cr
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares slipped 3.2% on Friday, trading at ₹2,513.50, even though the company posted a solid 12% jump in Q4 net profit to ₹13,784 crore thanks to big order wins.
The drop came as investors worried about a rare annual revenue decline and ongoing challenges like weak tech spending and rising costs.
Nifty IT down nearly 3%
It wasn't just TCS: other major IT companies like Infosys and HCL also saw their stocks fall, with the Nifty IT index down nearly 3%.
Analysts say the whole sector is under pressure from cautious client spending.
Still, many brokerages remain optimistic about TCS's future because of its strong deal pipeline and long-term potential, even if things look bumpy right now.