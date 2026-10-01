TCS takes over Best Buy India center, plans AI hub
Business
TCS just announced it's taking over Best Buy's Global Capability Centre in India, planning to turn it into a hub focused on artificial intelligence.
All current Best Buy India employees will join TCS, keeping their experience in the mix while opening up new opportunities to work with AI and connect globally.
TCS aims to build AI-native engine
The idea is to blend Best Buy's retail smarts with TCS's AI skills to redesign how things work and build smarter solutions for everyday operations.
As Krishnan Ramanujam from TCS put it, they're aiming to create an "AI-native capability engine that aligns with Best Buy's priorities" that really supports Best Buy's business goals.
This move also fits into TCS's bigger plan to lead more companies into the AI era.