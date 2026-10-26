TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech advance AI agent governance

TCS and Tech Mahindra are rolling out software to keep AI agents in check, while HCLTech is acquiring Croatia-based Robotiq.ai to strengthen orchestration across AI agents and enterprise applications.

Think of it as giving AI some ground rules. With businesses worried about data leaks or rogue bots, these companies are focusing on making sure AI works safely and transparently.

TCS recently pointed out that strong AI governance with secure AI platforms is becoming a top need for enterprises.