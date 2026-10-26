TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech advance AI agent governance
TCS and Tech Mahindra are rolling out software to keep AI agents in check, while HCLTech is acquiring Croatia-based Robotiq.ai to strengthen orchestration across AI agents and enterprise applications.
Think of it as giving AI some ground rules. With businesses worried about data leaks or rogue bots, these companies are focusing on making sure AI works safely and transparently.
TCS recently pointed out that strong AI governance with secure AI platforms is becoming a top need for enterprises.
Cognizant launches AI Nexus platform
Cognizant just launched its AI Nexus platform, which tracks what each AI agent does and keeps costs under control.
HCLTech is set to acquire Robotiq.ai to boost its own management tech, while Tech Mahindra is weaving security, red teaming, trusted data, traceability, and IP provenance into its solutions.
All these moves show Indian IT firms are serious about building trust and keeping things transparent as businesses dive deeper into automation.