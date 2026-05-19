TCS ties performance pay to WFO index and deployment index
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just changed up its salary structure. Now your monthly performance pay depends on how often you're in the office (tracked by the Work From Office Index and Deployment Index).
This performance pay can reach ₹64,800 a year and is no longer part of the quarterly performance payout.
The performance bonus may now be paid on an annual basis and is based on company, unit, and individual performance factors instead of attendance.
TCS employees unhappy over allowance cuts
Even with some salary hikes for top performers this year, many TCS employees are unhappy.
Meal coupons and travel allowances have been cut; basic pay increases are minimal, and new elements like HRA and Conveyance Allowances have left folks confused.
All these changes come after TCS saw a slight revenue dip last year as automation ramps up in IT.