TCS ties performance pay to WFO index and deployment index Business May 19, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just changed up its salary structure. Now your monthly performance pay depends on how often you're in the office (tracked by the Work From Office Index and Deployment Index).

This performance pay can reach ₹64,800 a year and is no longer part of the quarterly performance payout.

The performance bonus may now be paid on an annual basis and is based on company, unit, and individual performance factors instead of attendance.