TCS to implement AI-powered digital upgrades across SKF's worldwide operations
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is partnering with Swedish company SKF to roll out AI-powered digital upgrades across SKF's worldwide operations.
TCS will handle everything from apps and infrastructure to security and data, all aimed at making SKF faster, more resilient, and ready for the future.
TCS to deploy smarter ERP globally
TCS plans to simplify how SKF's tech works behind the scenes, upgrading core systems and bringing in smarter ERP platforms.
The goal is a globally connected setup that still adapts to local needs.
As SKF CEO Rickard Gustafson put it, "With TCS as our partner, we are not just modernizing our technology, we are also building the operational and AI foundations that will set new standards for precision and customer value across our industry."
while TCS's K Krithivasan says they're focused on building a strong digital foundation for what comes next.
SKF 130 countries and TCS Nordics
SKF has been around since 1907 and operates in 130 countries with over 37,000 employees.
TCS has worked in the Nordic region since 1991 and employs more than 20,000 people there.