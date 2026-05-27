TCS to implement AI-powered digital upgrades across SKF's worldwide operations

TCS to deploy smarter ERP globally

TCS plans to simplify how SKF's tech works behind the scenes, upgrading core systems and bringing in smarter ERP platforms.

The goal is a globally connected setup that still adapts to local needs.

As SKF CEO Rickard Gustafson put it, "With TCS as our partner, we are not just modernizing our technology, we are also building the operational and AI foundations that will set new standards for precision and customer value across our industry."

while TCS's K Krithivasan says they're focused on building a strong digital foundation for what comes next.