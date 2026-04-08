TCS to report Q4 fiscal 2026 results, analysts expect gains

TCS AI portfolio $1.8 billion run-rate

TCS's profit margins are likely to get a lift from currency gains, with EBIT margin expected at 25.1%.

The company's partnership with OpenAI for new AI solutions has caught a lot of attention, especially as their AI portfolio now has an annualized run-rate of $1.8 billion, a big leap this quarter.

Investors will be tuning in for updates on hiring plans, major deals, and how demand is shaping up across BFSI and retail, and tech spending as TCS adapts to the fast-changing IT world.