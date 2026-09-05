TCS to build AI data center in Hyderabad for ₹70,000cr
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced plans to build a massive artificial intelligence (AI) data center campus in Hyderabad. The project will be developed by HyperVault, TCS's data center subsidiary. The company has secured 264 acres of land for the facility, which will have a capacity of up to 1 gigawatt (GW). At full capacity, it is expected to be one of India's largest and most advanced AI infrastructure facilities.
Project investment
Investment and capacity details
HyperVault and its partners plan to invest up to ₹70,000 crore in the development and management of this cutting-edge infrastructure.
The construction of the campus will be phased, depending on customer demand and evolving technology requirements.
The facility will cater to frontier AI companies and hyperscalers with infrastructure designed for high-density graphics processing unit (GPU) deployments used for AI training, inference, and other advanced computing workloads.
Job creation
Job creation and green initiatives
The development of this AI data center campus is expected to create several thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region, TCS said.
The project will also incorporate green energy and water-neutral design principles.
It is expected to drive demand across the wider AI infrastructure ecosystem, including power, cooling, networking, construction engineering, and data center operations.
Government response
Telangana government's take on the project
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called the project "historic" for both the state and India, stressing Hyderabad's growing importance in the global AI infrastructure landscape.
"This establishes that Hyderabad is now at the forefront of the global AI revolution with a strong focus on infrastructure."
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the agreement was concluded at a rapid pace, adding that they were focused on providing investors with clarity and speed of execution.