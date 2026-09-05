TCS to build AI data center in Hyderabad for ₹70,000cr

HyperVault and its partners plan to invest up to ₹70,000 crore in the development and management of this cutting-edge infrastructure.

The construction of the campus will be phased, depending on customer demand and evolving technology requirements.

The facility will cater to frontier AI companies and hyperscalers with infrastructure designed for high-density graphics processing unit (GPU) deployments used for AI training, inference, and other advanced computing workloads.