TeamLease Digital: nearly half of India's GCCs reach transformation stage
Business
Nearly half of India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have reached the portfolio hub or transformation stage where they increasingly own platforms, products, AI adoption, and business-critical outcomes, according to a TeamLease Digital report.
This shift is making AI skills super valuable: demand for digital talent is up, and salaries are rising fast.
AI ML skills get 30-40% premium
With 2,117 active GCCs employing 2.36 million professionals and contributing $98.4 billion in annual revenue, these centers are now all about innovation.
If you're into AI or machine learning, there's good news: AI, ML, cyber and cloud skills carry a 30-40% pay premium, and future growth looks even stronger for those with GenAI or advanced ML skills.