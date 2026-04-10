TeamLease Digital reports India applications doubled after 50,000 layoffs
Business
After major layoffs this year, India's job market is buzzing with applications for mid-to-senior roles, especially in product and program management.
With nearly 50,000 people laid off, < em>TeamLease Digital says applications have jumped up to twice as many as before.
Careernet even notes that some roles now get around 100 applicants within just a day.
Employers prioritize AI data cloud skills
Competition is fierce, so employers are zeroing in on candidates with strong problem-solving skills and expertise in AI, data, or cloud tech.
Salaries for non-specialist roles are stabilizing because of the flood of applicants.
There's also a noticeable shift toward contract and freelance gigs, as both companies and workers look for more flexibility after all the shake-ups.