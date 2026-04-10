TeamLease Digital reports India applications doubled after 50,000 layoffs Business Apr 10, 2026

After major layoffs this year, India's job market is buzzing with applications for mid-to-senior roles, especially in product and program management.

With nearly 50,000 people laid off, < em>TeamLease Digital says applications have jumped up to twice as many as before.

Careernet even notes that some roles now get around 100 applicants within just a day.