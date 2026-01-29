OpenAI in talks with NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon for $60B fundraise
What's the story
OpenAI is in advanced discussions with tech giants NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Amazon to raise as much as $60 billion, according to The Information. This potential investment round comes on the heels of reports last week that suggested OpenAI was looking to raise around $50 billion from Middle Eastern sovereign funds at a valuation between $750-830 billion.
Investor meetings
Altman's recent visit to the Middle East
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has recently visited the Middle East. During his trip, he met with investors from some of Abu Dhabi's biggest state-backed funds. The meetings were part of his efforts to secure funding for OpenAI. The company has been raising billions in recent years to cover its massive expenses on chips, data centers, and talent needed for developing new AI systems.
Future plans
OpenAI's commitment to AI infrastructure
Despite not being profitable yet, OpenAI has pledged to invest over $1.4 trillion in AI infrastructure over the next few years. The company's ambitious plan highlights its dedication to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) technology and making it more widely accessible. The potential investment from NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Amazon could play a major role in helping OpenAI realize these goals.