OpenAI in talks with NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon for $60B fundraise

Investor meetings

Altman's recent visit to the Middle East

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has recently visited the Middle East. During his trip, he met with investors from some of Abu Dhabi's biggest state-backed funds. The meetings were part of his efforts to secure funding for OpenAI. The company has been raising billions in recent years to cover its massive expenses on chips, data centers, and talent needed for developing new AI systems.