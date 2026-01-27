Tech jobs are leading the pay game in India for 2026

Software development, product management, and data engineering are among the hottest jobs. Top executives draw about ₹33L a year, mid-level pros get ₹20.75L, and even junior IT folks average ₹6.65L.

Not just tech: cities and other big players

Professional services, infrastructure, energy, and BFSI also offer solid paychecks.

Mumbai leads with senior salaries at ₹40L.

Plus, tier-2 cities are catching up fast—senior salaries there now match those in metros as demand for skilled talent rises everywhere.