Tech jobs are leading the pay game in India for 2026
Business
If you're eyeing a high-paying career, tech is where it's at—thanks to AI and digitization, tech roles top the salary charts this year, says the Randstad Salary Trends Report (shared exclusively with TOI).
Who's earning what?
Software development, product management, and data engineering are among the hottest jobs.
Top executives draw about ₹33L a year, mid-level pros get ₹20.75L, and even junior IT folks average ₹6.65L.
Not just tech: cities and other big players
Professional services, infrastructure, energy, and BFSI also offer solid paychecks.
Mumbai leads with senior salaries at ₹40L.
Plus, tier-2 cities are catching up fast—senior salaries there now match those in metros as demand for skilled talent rises everywhere.