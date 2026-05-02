Tech layoffs exceed 92,000 this year as AI investments rise

Tech firms cut thousands for AI

Meta is letting go of 8,000 employees this month as part of a massive $135 billion push into AI.

Snap has trimmed about 1,000 roles (16% of its staff) to save on costs, while Amazon has dropped 30,000 positions since late last year.

Even smaller companies aren't immune: GoPro cut nearly one-fourth of its team and Tailwind slashed most of its engineers, all because AI.