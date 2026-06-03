Tech layoffs top 115,000 as FDEs surge for AI rollouts

FDE job postings jump 729%

FDE job postings shot up by 729% in just one year, jumping from 643 to over 5,300 openings.

Firms are offering $170,000 to over $200,000 salaries for people who can bridge the gap between AI tech and real business needs.

Even consulting giants like McKinsey want FDEs who can combine coding skills with client know-how—a trend that's only expected to grow as more companies go all-in on AI.