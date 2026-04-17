Tech layoffs top 80,000 in Q1, 1 million since 2021
The tech world is going through a tough patch: over 80,000 people lost their jobs just in the first three months of 2026.
This wave isn't slowing down and could hit more than 300,000 by the end of the year.
Since 2021, over 1 million tech jobs have disappeared as companies adjust after the pandemic and double down on AI and automation.
Cloud and software lead 28,000 cuts
Cloud computing and software companies top the layoff charts this year with about 28,000 cuts, while e-commerce firms aren't far behind at 19,000.
Nearly half of these job losses are tied to companies reorganizing for AI.
The US has seen the biggest impact, accounting for nearly 77% of global layoffs, while Australia, Europe (especially Austria, Sweden, and the Netherlands), India, Israel, and Singapore are also feeling the squeeze.
Big names like Oracle, Amazon, and Meta have all made major workforce reductions to shift toward new tech priorities.