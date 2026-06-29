Tech Mahindra adopts Perplexity Enterprise Pro to speed sales insights
Business
Tech Mahindra is joining forces with AI company Perplexity to make its sales process smarter and faster.
By bringing in Perplexity Enterprise Pro, Tech Mahindra's sales teams will get instant, reliable insights, meaning less time spent digging for information and more time connecting with customers in a meaningful way.
Executives say AI smooths client experience
This partnership isn't just about tech upgrades; it's about helping clients on their digital journeys.
CEO Mohit Joshi says using AI like this helps teams make better decisions and build stronger customer relationships.
Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas adds that real-time intelligence lets sales teams respond quickly to what clients actually need, making the whole experience smoother for everyone.