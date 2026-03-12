Over 1,000 engineering graduates await offer letters from Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra has delayed the onboarding process for over 1,000 engineering graduates from the 2025 batch. The delay mainly affects colleges in Maharashtra , according to Moneycontrol. The IT services giant had slowed down fresher hiring in FY26 to improve the operating margins and utilization rates amid a tough macroeconomic environment.

Waiting period Nearly a year since job selection The affected graduates have not yet received their offer letters, even after confirming their selection in multiple rounds of aptitude tests and two rounds of technical and HR interviews between January and February 2025. One Pune-based fresher said, "It's nearly a year since we were informed of our job selection during the final year of college."

Communication gap Possible delays in offer letters, joining dates The Pune-based fresher said their college placement cell had informed them about possible delays in offer letters and joining dates from IT companies. However, they are still waiting for an update while other batchmates have received their joining dates by October and December. Another fresher from a remote district nearly 500km away from Pune said they haven't been able to return home due to this delay.

Advertisement

Strategic shift Tech Mahindra's hiring strategy changes In January, Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi had announced a change in the company's hiring strategy. He said they would be hiring fewer freshers in FY26 compared to last fiscal year when around 6,000 freshers were onboarded. The company is on a business turnaround journey until FY27 and is being conservative with hiring to improve margins and utilization rates internally.

Advertisement