Tech Mahindra denies allegations of religious discrimination at workplace

In response to Dubey's post, a Tech Mahindra spokesperson said, "This is with reference to recent social media posts alleging religious bias within Tech Mahindra. We take such concerns seriously and conducted an internal review, which found these claims to be inaccurate and unfounded." The company also confirmed that the image titled 'Footwear Free Zone' is not from any of its offices.

Workplace values

Commitment to inclusive workplace

Tech Mahindra has reiterated its commitment to creating an inclusive and respectful workplace. The company said it treats every individual with dignity and fairness, without any discrimination, including on the basis of religion. Tech Mahindra said it will continue to review its policies as well as processes to ensure that no coercive/inappropriate conduct is permitted or carried out in any manner, the spokesperson added.