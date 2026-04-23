Tech Mahindra posts $1.6 billion quarter and $6.3 billion year
Business
Tech Mahindra just posted a solid quarter, with revenue up 4.9% from last year to $1.6 billion for January through March 2026.
Even with economic ups and downs, their total revenue for the year hit $6.3 billion.
Mohit Joshi targets 15% operating margin
CEO Mohit Joshi says manufacturing and retail really boosted their numbers, and AI is playing a big role in landing new deals.
Their EBIT margins are up too: 13.8% this quarter versus last year's 10.5%.
Looking ahead, Tech Mahindra wants to push operating margins even higher (aiming for 15%) by focusing on smarter services, better efficiency, and smaller, targeted acquisitions instead of big buyouts.
They're also tweaking hiring plans as AI changes how teams work.