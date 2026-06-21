The deal is one of the biggest office leasing transactions this year

Tech Mahindra has leased 4L sqft office space in Hyderabad

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:24 pm Jun 21, 202612:24 pm

What's the story

Tech Mahindra has signed a long-term lease for nearly four lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad. The deal, one of the biggest office leasing transactions this year, highlights the continued demand for premium workspaces from technology companies. The IT services giant has leased the entire 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th floors across Blocks A and B at Aparna IT Hub in Kondapur village.