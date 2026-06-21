Tech Mahindra has leased 4L sqft office space in Hyderabad
What's the story
Tech Mahindra has signed a long-term lease for nearly four lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad. The deal, one of the biggest office leasing transactions this year, highlights the continued demand for premium workspaces from technology companies. The IT services giant has leased the entire 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th floors across Blocks A and B at Aparna IT Hub in Kondapur village.
Lease specifics
Lease spans 3,97,497 square feet
The lease spans 3,97,497 square feet with a starting monthly rent of ₹3.06 crore or ₹77 per square foot per month. The agreement was registered on June 11, 2026, with Aparna IT Hub LLP for a tenure of 10 years. This underscores Tech Mahindra's long-term commitment to Hyderabad as one of its key delivery and talent hubs.
Financial details
Rent payments to start from September 2026
The lease started on December 10, 2025, with rent payments starting from September 10, 2026. This gives Tech Mahindra a nine-month rent-free period for fit-outs and operational readiness. The deal also includes a security deposit of ₹18.36 crore and common area maintenance charges of ₹12 per square foot per month.
Market trends
Deal comes amid sustained leasing activity in Hyderabad
The deal comes amid sustained leasing activity in Hyderabad, which continues to attract technology companies and global capability centers (GCCs). This is due to its deep talent pool, competitive occupancy costs, and established office ecosystem. The transaction highlights the preference among large occupiers for securing sizeable contiguous office spaces through long-term leases.