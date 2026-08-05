Tech Mahindra uses AI to cut healthcare tech debt 30%-35%
Business
Tech Mahindra is tapping into artificial intelligence to help clients clean up old tech systems and work smarter.
Their COO, Atul Soneja, shared that they've managed to reduce tech debt by 30% to 35% for a healthcare client, pretty much what the industry hopes to see over 3 to 5 years.
Atul Soneja outlines token-based pricing
Soneja explained that how much you gain depends on the project, but testing can see significantly higher improvement.
For clients who know their stuff, it's all about practical results with custom solutions.
To keep AI affordable, Tech Mahindra now uses a unique token-based pricing model, and through its Orion platform, the company passes on certain work, so companies can optimize token costs while still getting solid results.