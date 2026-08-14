Technocraft Ventures debuts at 34% premium over IPO price

The ₹251.88 crore Technocraft Ventures initial public offering (IPO) was heavily oversubscribed on its last day of bidding on Tuesday, getting bids for 32,17,81,040 equity shares against the 83,17,190 shares on offer.

The subscription was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose quota was subscribed 65.06 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail portions were subscribed 42.26 and 25.35 times, respectively.