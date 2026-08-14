Technocraft Ventures debuts at 34% premium over IPO price
What's the story
Technocraft Ventures, an infrastructure development company, has made a strong debut on Dalal Street. The company's shares opened at ₹284 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 33.96% higher than its issue price of ₹212 per share. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock listed at ₹285 per share, a premium of over 34% against its issue price.
Investor interest
Technocraft Ventures IPO oversubscribed 38.7 times
The ₹251.88 crore Technocraft Ventures initial public offering (IPO) was heavily oversubscribed on its last day of bidding on Tuesday, getting bids for 32,17,81,040 equity shares against the 83,17,190 shares on offer.
The subscription was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose quota was subscribed 65.06 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail portions were subscribed 42.26 and 25.35 times, respectively.
Fund allocation
Fresh issue, OFS in Technocraft Ventures IPO
The Technocraft Ventures IPO comprised a fresh issue of 95.05 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 23.76 lakh shares.
The company plans to use ₹150 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements, while the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.
Kartikey Constructions, a promoter entity and partnership firm, will offload 23.76 lakh equity shares under the OFS component.
Growth trajectory
Company posted strong financial growth in FY26
Established in October 1998, Technocraft Ventures is engaged in turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects for state governments and government agencies across northern India.
The company has shown impressive financial growth with a 23% year-on-year increase in total income to ₹347 crore from ₹281 crore in FY25.
Profit after tax (PAT) also surged by 54% to ₹43.32 crore in FY26 compared to the previous fiscal year.