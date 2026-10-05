Technology Development Board provides ₹130cr to BigEndian Semiconductors's Project VeerAI
Business
Big news for India's tech scene: the Technology Development Board has signed an agreement for financial support of ₹130 crore with Bengaluru-based BigEndian Semiconductors.
The money will power Project VeerAI, which is building smart AI chips to make CCTV cameras way more secure and intelligent.
Project VeerAI seeks homegrown chip design
Project VeerAI wants to help India build its own advanced semiconductor tech instead of relying on imports.
The plan is to use homegrown chip design skills for security, defense, cars, factories, and even hospitals.