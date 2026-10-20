TechSparks 2026: Leaders say data will drive India's AI biotech
At TechSparks 2026, tech leaders made it clear: India's big leap in AI and biotech depends on how well we handle our data.
They pointed out that while hardware like chips is important, it's the unique, irreplaceable data that really powers innovation.
As Arvind Pani, Founder, CoreMantle, put it, "You can continue to replace compute. You can continue to replace the application, but you cannot replace the data,".
Ankit Bagaria, Co-founder and CEO, Loopworm, added that better data, he said, could cut the time it takes to bring a product to market.
TechSparks panel urges homegrown Indian datasets
The panel stressed that India needs more homegrown datasets, especially for language AI and biotech, because models trained on foreign or generic data often miss the mark here.
For example, Loopworm's work with Indian silkworm strains showed how local info can make research faster and cheaper.
Bagaria called for more public and foundational funding for basic data generation, while Pani said India needs to design technology for its own needs.