TechSparks 2026: Leaders say data will drive India's AI biotech

At TechSparks 2026, tech leaders made it clear: India's big leap in AI and biotech depends on how well we handle our data.

They pointed out that while hardware like chips is important, it's the unique, irreplaceable data that really powers innovation.

As Arvind Pani, Founder, CoreMantle, put it, "You can continue to replace compute. You can continue to replace the application, but you cannot replace the data,".

Ankit Bagaria, Co-founder and CEO, Loopworm, added that better data, he said, could cut the time it takes to bring a product to market.