Teen Ayush Singh reportedly earns ₹1cr monthly teaching AI online
Ayush Singh, just 19, is reportedly earning ₹1 crore a month by teaching AI online.
He started learning machine learning at 13, during COVID-19, when his family was facing tough times.
With only an old laptop and shaky internet, he taught himself everything from scratch.
MIT recommended Ayush Singh's course
By age 14, MIT was recommending his course, a pretty big deal for any teen.
He worked on natural language processing systems for a US startup and took on roles as an MLOps engineer and data scientist.
Eventually, Ayush launched ventures like Antern and co-founded Second Brain Labs.
Ayush Singh scaled teaching via Topmate
Getting paid for teaching wasn't easy at first, but Ayush found ways to reach more people using platforms like Topmate.
His story shows how persistence and creative thinking can turn early struggles into a successful business and inspire other young engineers to learn AI.