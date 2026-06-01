Telangana mandates digital wage payments, grants gig workers minimum wages
Big news for anyone working in Telangana's non-agricultural, commercial, and industrial establishments: starting Monday, the government says no more cash payments: wages now have to be paid digitally (think NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, or checks).
Plus, gig workers in e-commerce, delivery, and LPG sectors are finally getting minimum wage protection. It's a solid step toward making pay fairer and more transparent.
Code on Wages expands wage protections
The old Minimum Wages Act is out; now it's all about the Code on Wages. This means this extends wage protection to covered non-agricultural, commercial, and industrial setups, including specified gig/platform sectors.
There are four wage categories (unskilled to highly skilled), with in Zone 1 (Municipal Corporations), minimum wages range from ₹16,000 to ₹20,000 depending on skill level.
The order also brings gender-neutral pay rules and makes principal employers responsible if subcontractors mess up payments.