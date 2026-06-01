Telangana mandates digital wage payments, grants gig workers minimum wages

Code on Wages expands wage protections

The old Minimum Wages Act is out; now it's all about the Code on Wages. This means this extends wage protection to covered non-agricultural, commercial, and industrial setups, including specified gig/platform sectors.

There are four wage categories (unskilled to highly skilled), with in Zone 1 (Municipal Corporations), minimum wages range from ₹16,000 to ₹20,000 depending on skill level.

The order also brings gender-neutral pay rules and makes principal employers responsible if subcontractors mess up payments.