Telangana to open Green Skills Applied AI CoE in Hyderabad
Telangana is rolling out a Green Skills & Applied AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad, teaming up with Microsoft, 1M1B Foundation, and MeitY Startup Hub.
The goal? To train young people in green pharma and sustainable manufacturing using AI.
The CoE is set to open by August 2026, so if you're into tech and sustainability, this could be a game-changer.
Microsoft and 1M1B target 100,000 youth
This new center fits right into Telangana's plan to create over 500,000 jobs in life sciences.
It's also part of a larger effort: Microsoft and 1M1B Foundation are launching five green skills centers across India (including Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Shillong) to engage 100,000 youth in AI and eco-friendly skills by 2030.
All this supports Telangana's vision to become a leader in clean pharma tech through its Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy.