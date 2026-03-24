Modi government pushes telcos to promote 30-day recharge plans

The Indian government is pushing telecom companies to promote their 30-day recharge plans more actively. This comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha raised concerns over the fact that 'monthly' recharge plans actually last for 28 days, forcing users to recharge their phones 13 times a year. Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said while the practice is already prevalent, there's room for improvement in consumer awareness.

Regulatory guidelines TRAI mandates 1-time plan in every category Scindia said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated that every operator's plan bouquet must include a one-time plan, a custom plan, and also a 30-day plan across all categories. This is to ensure that consumers are offered fairer alternatives to the existing 28-day recharge plans. In 2022, TRAI had issued a tariff order mandating all operators to offer at least one 30-day plan in each category of prepaid vouchers: plan vouchers, special tariff vouchers, and combo vouchers.

Proposed changes Chadha proposed 1-month validity for all recharges During a Rajya Sabha session, Chadha recommended discontinuing 28-day recharge plans and standardizing 30-day/one-month validity for all monthly recharge plans. He also suggested that incoming calls and text messages should remain active for at least one year after the last recharge, with number deactivation happening after a grace period of three years. Currently, TRAI regulations state that a prepaid mobile connection cannot be deactivated for non-usage for at least 90 days.

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Minister's stance What is forbearance? Responding to questions about discontinuation of incoming calls after plan expiry, Scindia said he wouldn't comment on tariff issues as the sector is in forbearance. Under this regime, operators have the flexibility to decide pricing and service terms, including when the incoming services are restricted after plan expiry. This gives them leeway in determining how long users can continue receiving calls after their recharge period ends.

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