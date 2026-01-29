Telecom giants ask for tax cuts to speed up 5G in India
Business
India's top telecom players—Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea—are urging the government to lower taxes and fees in the upcoming Budget.
They say current charges (8% of their revenue) are making it tough to invest in faster 5G networks and better infrastructure.
Why should you care?
High levies mean less cash for rolling out new tech like 5G, which powers everything from smoother streaming to smarter cities.
The industry wants license fees slashed, GST breaks on spectrum payments, and a pause on certain fund contributions until unused money is spent.
If these changes happen, it could mean faster internet and better digital services for users.